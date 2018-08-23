Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved a lot more than Man United


Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved a lot more than Man United in the last 10 years

Man United have never won the Premier League title since Fergie retired, with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City all now surpassing them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Chelsea FC - Stamford Bridge

For so many years Manchester United dominated the Premier League under the guide of legendary manager Alex Ferguson.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to make any meaningful impact since the Scotsman retired after the 2012/13 season.

Since then, Man United have never won the Premier League title, with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City all now surpassing them.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana football

Below are three reasons why Chelsea have achieved more in the last decade than Man United:

 

1. Better management

For some reason Chelsea’s ruthless way management has led to successes over the last decade. Since 2008, the club has won the Champions League, three Premier Leagues and other domestic trophies.

But that has been due to the club’s hierarchy and Board who are always looking for ways to make the club succeed. On the contrary, Man United vested everything about the club into Fergie and that explains why the club has been poorly run since he left.

Currently, a modern club like Man United still does not have a Director of Football, who is supposed to liaise with the manager on transfers and other football-related issues. That also explains the club’s shambolic transfer business this summer.

 

2. More investment

There are those who say Chelsea have been more successful than Man United in the last decade because the club virtually bought the titles they won.

However, the truth is that the Blues have simply invested better than the Red Devils in the last ten years. Whiles Man United have failed to identify players that suit the club, Chelsea have managed to bring in players that play the Chelsea way.

As a result, any manager who comes in does not have to change too much. Unlike at Man United where monies were invested in the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkitaryan and Victor Lindelof who currently look lost in the team.

READ ALSO: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu

3. Hired better coaches

This is perhaps the obvious reason behind Chelsea’s recent successes. While Chelsea fans across the world rejoice each week in “Sarri-ball”, their counterparts at Old Trafford are frustrated with having to contend with the negative, defensive football being spearheaded by Jose Mourinho.

But if that’s not enough, then you only need to look at the coaches that both teams have employed since 2008. Chelsea have had Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink, Benitez, Mourinho, Conte and Sarri.

However, at Man United, it’s been Fergie, Moyes, Van Gaal and now Mourinho – all managers who don’t seem to understand the Man United philosophy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Amazing: The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie
Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayew brothers - Abbey Pobee Black Stars Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayew brothers - Abbey Pobee
Football: Forget Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' is world's hottest striker Football Forget Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' is world's hottest striker
Revealed: Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain
Football: Six new signings to watch in the Bundesliga Football Six new signings to watch in the Bundesliga

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Watch highlights of Black Stars...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller says Germany's World Cup debacle gives him extra motivation for the new Bundesliga season
Football World Cup failure haunts German stars as Bundesliga returns
Premier League champions City were in need of cover for the Brazilian international as Claudio Bravo, pictured May 2018, is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training
Football Muric recalled by Man City to cover Bravo injury
Jonathan Kodjia, pictured March 2017, endured an injury-ravaged campaign in the 2017 season but looked back to his best as he equalised before half-time and then looped home a header in the 95th minute
Football Kodjia rescues point for Villa, Bolton go joint top of Championship
On target: Dusan Tadic scored one of Ajax's goals on Wednesday
Football Ajax take huge step to Champions League group stage