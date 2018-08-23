news

For so many years Manchester United dominated the Premier League under the guide of legendary manager Alex Ferguson.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to make any meaningful impact since the Scotsman retired after the 2012/13 season.

Since then, Man United have never won the Premier League title, with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City all now surpassing them.

Below are three reasons why Chelsea have achieved more in the last decade than Man United:

1. Better management

For some reason Chelsea’s ruthless way management has led to successes over the last decade. Since 2008, the club has won the Champions League, three Premier Leagues and other domestic trophies.

But that has been due to the club’s hierarchy and Board who are always looking for ways to make the club succeed. On the contrary, Man United vested everything about the club into Fergie and that explains why the club has been poorly run since he left.

Currently, a modern club like Man United still does not have a Director of Football, who is supposed to liaise with the manager on transfers and other football-related issues. That also explains the club’s shambolic transfer business this summer.

2. More investment

There are those who say Chelsea have been more successful than Man United in the last decade because the club virtually bought the titles they won.

However, the truth is that the Blues have simply invested better than the Red Devils in the last ten years. Whiles Man United have failed to identify players that suit the club, Chelsea have managed to bring in players that play the Chelsea way.

As a result, any manager who comes in does not have to change too much. Unlike at Man United where monies were invested in the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkitaryan and Victor Lindelof who currently look lost in the team.

3. Hired better coaches

This is perhaps the obvious reason behind Chelsea’s recent successes. While Chelsea fans across the world rejoice each week in “Sarri-ball”, their counterparts at Old Trafford are frustrated with having to contend with the negative, defensive football being spearheaded by Jose Mourinho.

But if that’s not enough, then you only need to look at the coaches that both teams have employed since 2008. Chelsea have had Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink, Benitez, Mourinho, Conte and Sarri.

However, at Man United, it’s been Fergie, Moyes, Van Gaal and now Mourinho – all managers who don’t seem to understand the Man United philosophy.