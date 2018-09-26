Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

3 reasons why the Best FIFA Football Awards makes no sense


World Best Players 3 reasons why the Best FIFA Football Awards makes no sense

The fact that Salah was nominated in the top three of the awards and yet failed to make it into the FIFPro team explains how confusing the whole thing was.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The 2018 the Best FIFA Football Awards came off successfully on Monday, as London hosted the whole of the world.

The awards ceremony, which is held annually by the world football governing body, is aimed at rewarding players who have excelled in the year under review.

Luka Modric emerged has the biggest winner on the night after scooping the Player of The Year award.

The Croatia captain became the first man to break the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have won the prestigious award five times apiece.

READ ALSO: Pogba v Mourinho: Is this the end of the road at Manchester United?

But despite the colourful nature of the awards, it ended with a lot of controversies that marred the whole occasion.

Below are three decisions that didn’t make sense about the 2018 Best FIFA Football Awards:

Salah winning the Puskas award

The world was completely stunned following the announcement that Mohamed Salah had won the Puskas award for the best goal of the year.

The Egypt international enjoyed a stellar campaign las season and scored many incredible goals, however, he winning the Puskas award didn’t make any sense.

This is because among all the other nominated goals, Salah’s was the worst. It was therefore very surprising that it won the award over Ronaldo’s overhead kick, Gareth Bale’s stunner and Pavard’s golazo in the World Cup.

play

The confusion with the World XI team     

Honestly, the World XI selection was the most inexplicable thing about the Best FIFA Football Awards in recent years.

The fact that Salah was nominated in the top three of the awards and yet failed to make it into the FIFPro team explains how confusing the whole thing was.

Throw in the fact that Thibaut Courtois also won the Best Goalkeeper award, but still lost out to David de Gea in the World XI team.

Then just look at the team again with Daniel Alves in it, and it will be very easy to conclude that it makes no sense.

READ ALSO: Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an all-attack football

Messi being left out of the top 3

The 2018 the Best FIFA Football Awards will go down as one of the most less-credible awards that FIFA has ever organised.

The awards is primarily meant to reward the best players in the world, but it now appears that sentiments have overridden that aspect. For a player like Lionel Messi who scored so many goals to miss out on the top three candidates is just damning.

The Barcelona superstar won the double and was the main throughout the season. Individually, he had a better season than Salah but still missed out. How do you explain this?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Monaco coach Jardim laments poor start to season after latest setback Football Monaco coach Jardim laments poor start to season after latest setback
England: Lampard leads Derby County to sink Jose Mourinho's Manchester United England Lampard leads Derby County to sink Jose Mourinho's Manchester United
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy Premier League Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy
Football: Pogba v Mourinho: Is this the end of the road at Manchester United? Football Pogba v Mourinho: Is this the end of the road at Manchester United?
Football: Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report Football Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
Football: Spalletti confident new-look Inter starting to gel Football Spalletti confident new-look Inter starting to gel

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19



Top Articles

1 The Long List All award winners of the Best FIFA galabullet
2 Football Fashion What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awardsbullet
3 Best FIFA Player of 2018 From a refugee to a world best player, the...bullet
4 The Best FIFA Awards Ghanaian singer Big Shaq rocks FIFA gala and...bullet
5 The Best Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host...bullet
6 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three...bullet
7 World Best Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not...bullet
8 Today In History Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 to win WAFU...bullet
9 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all...bullet
10 Video Andre Ayew's goal rescues Fenerbahcebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
4 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will be in their new stadium by the end of the year
Football Spurs hope to be in new stadium 'before Christmas', says Pochettino
Preview Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an all-attack football
Dragan Stojkovic, head coach of Guangzhou R&amp;F, says he came close to joining Swansea City in 2015.
Football One goal kept Stojkovic from Premier League
The UEFA will determine if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's dream will finally be realised when it chooses between Turkey and Germany over who will host the 20204 European Championship
Football Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024
X
Advertisement