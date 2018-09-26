3 reasons why the Best FIFA Football Awards makes no sense

news

The 2018 the Best FIFA Football Awards came off successfully on Monday, as London hosted the whole of the world.

The awards ceremony, which is held annually by the world football governing body, is aimed at rewarding players who have excelled in the year under review.

Luka Modric emerged has the biggest winner on the night after scooping the Player of The Year award.

The Croatia captain became the first man to break the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have won the prestigious award five times apiece.

But despite the colourful nature of the awards, it ended with a lot of controversies that marred the whole occasion.

Below are three decisions that didn’t make sense about the 2018 Best FIFA Football Awards:

Salah winning the Puskas award

The world was completely stunned following the announcement that Mohamed Salah had won the Puskas award for the best goal of the year.

The Egypt international enjoyed a stellar campaign las season and scored many incredible goals, however, he winning the Puskas award didn’t make any sense.

This is because among all the other nominated goals, Salah’s was the worst. It was therefore very surprising that it won the award over Ronaldo’s overhead kick, Gareth Bale’s stunner and Pavard’s golazo in the World Cup.

The confusion with the World XI team

Honestly, the World XI selection was the most inexplicable thing about the Best FIFA Football Awards in recent years.

The fact that Salah was nominated in the top three of the awards and yet failed to make it into the FIFPro team explains how confusing the whole thing was.

Throw in the fact that Thibaut Courtois also won the Best Goalkeeper award, but still lost out to David de Gea in the World XI team.

Then just look at the team again with Daniel Alves in it, and it will be very easy to conclude that it makes no sense.

Messi being left out of the top 3

The 2018 the Best FIFA Football Awards will go down as one of the most less-credible awards that FIFA has ever organised.

The awards is primarily meant to reward the best players in the world, but it now appears that sentiments have overridden that aspect. For a player like Lionel Messi who scored so many goals to miss out on the top three candidates is just damning.

The Barcelona superstar won the double and was the main throughout the season. Individually, he had a better season than Salah but still missed out. How do you explain this?