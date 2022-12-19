4 Black Stars FIFA World Cup moments in 2022

In this euphoria, the Black Stars of Ghana had its fair share as a participating country. Though the team did not make the Round of 16, it sure did have some moments at the mundial that will stick with Ghanaian football fans for a very long time.

Let’s take recall some of Ghana’s best moments at the World Cup.

1 . Kudus’ brace against South Korea: Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus became the first Ghanaian to score a double in a World Cup game at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The influential player put Ghana ahead after the South Koreans clawed back from 2 goals down. He also scored in the 1st half after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has put the Black Stars ahead.

Ghana took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Mohammed Salisu scored in a scramble in the area after South Korea were unable to remove the ball from danger.

The goal was valid after it was checked on VAR, short for Video Assistant Referee.

Then Jordan Ayew connected a freekick with Mohammed Kudus' head, as the Ghanaian midfielder scored to double the gap in the 34th minute.

Guesung Cho scored a quick brace in the second half, as South Korea were on a 2-2 level with Ghana with almost 30 minutes remaining to the final whistle.

But Kudus was on the score sheet again.

In the 68th minute, he scored a left-footed low shot in the area to give a 3-2 lead to Ghana. It was the winning goal for Ghana.

3 . Dede Ayew’s penalty miss: Given a chance to avenge its 2010 defeat to Uruguay at the World Cup, the Black Stars fluffed their lines.

With a chance to qualify for the next round, Ghana lost to Uruguay and ended their World Cup dreams.

However, one thing that stood out from this game was the first half penalty miss by Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew.

The Al Sadd forward missed a penalty in the 21st minute as his kick was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet following a foul on Mohammed Kudus.

The two-time World Champions went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Giorgio de Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minutes of the game.

4 . Otto Addo’s resignation after Ghana’s exit: Otto Addo resigned as Ghana’s coach following their World Cup group-stage elimination.

The 47-year-old former Ghana international replaced the sacked Milovan Rajevac in February, initially as interim boss, and was given a deal until the end of December.

He also has the role of talent coach at German side Borussia Dortmund.

“I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I’d resign afterwards, even if we were world champions,” he said.

“My family see our future in Germany.”