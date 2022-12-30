4 Ghana Premier League coaches who lost their jobs in 2022

Usual with any league across the world, there were some coaching casualties that happened this year which shook fans of the Ghanaian Premier League.

Let’s look back at some of the coaches that were fired by their clubs in the course of the year.

1 . Samuel Boadu of Accra Hearts of Oak: In just a few games into the 2022/2023 season, Accra Hearts of Oak sacked their charismatic coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu, 36, and his backroom staff; assistant coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers trainer, Eric Amponsah, were all directed to stay away from the team in September.

In a statement, the club said "there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now".

"The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories - which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours", the statement added.

"In the interim, the coach of the U20-Samuel Nii Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.

"We wish to assure all fans that, the club is taking all the necessary steps including assistance from our CVCA partners in this effort at restructuring the technical team".

Boadu was appointed Hearts coach in March 2021 on a three-and-a-half year deal following the exit of Serbian Kosta Papic.

He won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup twice (2021, 2021), the Ghana Super Cup and the President's Cup. He also found love, marrying Felicia Apimpanta in August 2021.

2 . Professor Narteh Ogum of Kumasi Asante Kotoko: After winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, coach Ogum resigned.

The 44 year old's resignation came as a shock to the club following his impressive performance last season and also becoming the fan’s favorite.

The former WAFA coach is said to have resigned due to lack of respect shown him by the management team and also issues with the recruitment ahead of the upcoming season.

Administrative Manager of Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi confirmed Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation ahead of their CAF Champions League in July.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, he responded that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.

He added that Prosper Narteh resigned from his position after his proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.

3 . Seth Ablade of Kotoku Royals: Abalde was sacked after picking up just four points after eight games. Kotoku Royals as a result are bottom of the league table.

“Kotoku Royals Football Club have relieved Seth Ablade from official duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank coach wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

The Oda club in their debut season in the top flight are having a difficult time, and management have decided to seek a new technical direction.

4 . Branko Brozovic of King Faisal: Ghana Premier League side King Faisal sacked their coaches Branko Brozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski after three matches in the 2022/23 season.

Serbian tactician, Branko Brozovic took over the club towards the end of the 2021/22 season and helped them survive relegation. North Macedonia coach, Ivica Cvetanovski joined the club this season as an assistant.

The club in a statement said, “The club would like to announce that we have parted ways with our coaches, Branko Bozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski.