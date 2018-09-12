4 Ghanaian players to face sanctions for refusing doping test

news

Four Black Stars players could face sanctions for allegedly refusing to undergo a mandatory doping test after Kenya clash last week Saturday.

Ghana suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the hands of Kenya, courtesy of Nicholas Opoku’s first half own goal in 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

The World Anti Doping Agency (Wada) will take action over the conduct of the players involved as well as officials of the team that ordered the players not to comply with the orders after the match between the Black Stars and Kenya.

Players of the two sides were supposed to have undergo mandatory tests after the match at the Kasarani Stadium but reports in Kenya now claim some Ghana officials refused requests to have the four Black Stars players to attend the testing.

According to the reports in Kenya, the Ghanaian officials and players could be sanctioned following their refusal to attend to the doping test requests.

“We have forwarded the report of what transpired after the Kenya v Ghana to the head office in Wada and the result should be out in a weeks’ time, that is when we can be in a position to comment on the next course of action.” Sarah Shibutse, Director of Compliance in Adak is quoted by Goal.com on Wednesday.

“If the report was based on the Kenyan team only, I could have told you the outcome but now Ghana is a foreign country and we must follow the rules.

"Ghana have an anti-doping agency and are aware of what should have been done in such a situation after a big match. We will make it official soon.”

It is not known if the request for doping after the game was made by CAF officials during the pre-match meeting. If that's the case the players and the Black Stars as well as the official who prevented the test could be facing bans.

