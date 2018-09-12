Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

4 Ghanaian players to face sanctions for refusing doping test


In Kenya Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for refusing doping test

The Black Stars could suffer more troubles after Kenya defeat.

  • Published:
Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for refusing doping test play

Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for refusing doping test

Four Black Stars players could face sanctions for allegedly refusing to undergo a mandatory doping test after Kenya clash last week Saturday.

Ghana suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the hands of Kenya, courtesy of Nicholas Opoku’s first half own goal in 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The World Anti Doping Agency (Wada) will take action over the conduct of the players involved as well as officials of the team that ordered the players not to comply with the orders after the match between the Black Stars and Kenya.

Players of the two sides were supposed to have undergo mandatory tests after the match at the Kasarani Stadium but reports in Kenya now claim some Ghana officials refused requests to have the four Black Stars players to attend the testing.

According to the reports in Kenya, the Ghanaian officials and players could be sanctioned following their refusal to attend to the doping test requests.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

“We have forwarded the report of what transpired after the Kenya v Ghana to the head office in Wada and the result should be out in a weeks’ time,  that is when we can be in a position to comment on the next course of action.” Sarah Shibutse, Director of Compliance in Adak is quoted by Goal.com on Wednesday.

“If the report was based on the Kenyan team only, I could have told you the outcome but now Ghana is a foreign country and we must follow the rules.

"Ghana have an anti-doping agency and are aware of what should have been done in such a situation after a big match. We will make it official soon.”

It is not known if the request for doping after the game was made by CAF officials during the pre-match meeting. If that's the case the players and the Black Stars as well as the official who prevented the test could be facing bans.

The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Harambee Stars in the second round of qualifiers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition Ghana Premier League Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition
Football: Kane, Salah in spotlight as struggling stars clash Football Kane, Salah in spotlight as struggling stars clash
Today In History: Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0 Today In History Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0
Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers: Ghana secure final berth after dismissing Ivory Coast Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after dismissing Ivory Coast
Football: Dick Advocaat to coach Utrecht - club Football Dick Advocaat to coach Utrecht - club
Football: Terry turns down chance to join Spartak Moscow Football Terry turns down chance to join Spartak Moscow

Recommended Videos

UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money
Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana



Top Articles

1 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
2 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debtbullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after...bullet
4 The Best Award Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
5 Today In History Saudi Arabia humiliate Black Stars with 5-0 defeatbullet
6 Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in betbullet
7 Liberia 1-2 Nigeria George Weah ‘plays football’ with...bullet
8 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana face Ivory Coast...bullet
9 Prolific Strikers 5 best attackers in the world currentlybullet
10 Black Stars I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to serve on Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to serve on Normalisation Committee
EA Sports FIFA 19 demo to be released September 13
Ghana Football Kwesi Appiah must explain call ups - Augustine Arhinful
Cristiano Ronaldo's 100 million-euro move from Real Madrid to Juventus was the biggest summer transfer in Europe's five leading leagues
Football European leagues break new spending records in transfer window
X
Advertisement