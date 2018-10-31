4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for

news

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has seen his coffin nailed following a lifetime ban from FIFA.

The world’s football governing body released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the Wa All Stars owner has been banned from all football related activities for life.

In addition, the lawyer cum football administrator has also been fined an amount of CHF 500,000 ($496,000) by FIFA.

This comes after Nyantakyi was captured receiving a “cash gift” to compromise his position in an exposé by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The ruling from FIFA’s Ethics Committee has been received with mixed reactions from Ghanaians since the news broke yesterday evening.

But despite everything, there are still some deeds by Nyantakyi that are likely to remembered by most Ghanaians.

His 13-year reign as Ghana FA boss had both highs and lows and here are four things that he will likely be remembered for:

1. Ghana’s three successive World Cup qualifications

Kwesi Nyantakyi may have had a lot of lows getting to the end of his tenure as Ghana Football Association president, however, he beginning were very encouraging.

The Wa All Stars owner was the man running Ghana football when the country qualified for its maiden World Cup tournament in Germany in 2006.

Nyantakyi was again at the helm when the Black Stars made it to the 2010 World Cup, where Ghana nearly reached the semi-finals.

He was still the man handling the top job when the nation made it three successive World Cup appearances with another qualification in 2014. Definitely, these achievements will always be remembered.

2. The U-20 World Cup victory

Another thing that Ghanaians are likely to remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for is the triumph enjoyed by the U-20 national team at the World Cup.

In 2009, Ghana became the first, and still only, African side to be able to win the U-20 World Cup after defeating Brazil on penalties in the final.

This is an achievement that is unmatched by any FA president on the African continent and Nyantakyi’s name will forever be associated with that.

3. The 2014 World Cup scandal

Just as the praises go, so are there low points in Nyantakyi’s 13-year reign as Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss.

One of those low points for Nyantakyi is the scandal that hit the national team during the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil.

Although it would be unfair to lay the whole blame on him, he was the FA President at the time and must take responsibility for what happened.

This was one of the most disgraceful moments in the history of Ghana football, with the country being exposed to international ridicule after players threatened to boycott a World Cup game over unpaid bonuses.

4. The Anas exposé

Indeed, the biggest thing that Kwesi Nyantakyi will be remembered for is his actions which were captured in the Anas exposé.

The former GFA boss was captured together with 77 other Ghanaian referees and football officials allegedly taking monies to compromise their positions.

In the case of Nyantakyi, he was captured taking a ‘cash gift’ of $65,000, while also shamefully advising reporters posed as investors on how to shortchange clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing a sponsorship deal.

He has definitely done a lot of good, but this episode may never be forgotten and it was what led to his lifetime ban from FIFA.