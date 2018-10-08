4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man City game

news

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday, in a game that could have taken either side top of the table.

Whiles this was not an explosive match as anticipated, there were still plenty of chances created by both sides.

Man City particularly went close in the dying embers of the game but were undone by some poor finishing, including that penalty miss from Riyad Mahrez.

As it stands, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea all sit on 20 points as we go into the international break.

But the Liverpool vs Man City game also had some moments that you may just have missed despite watching the entirety of the game.

READ ALSO: Five things we learned in the Premier League

1. Henderson celebrated Mahrez’s miss

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may have had a quiet night at Anfield but he was on hand to celebrate when Riyad Mahrez missed that last-minute penalty for Man City.

The Algerian was given penalty taking duties in Sunday’s clash but he fluffed his lines, blasting the ball far and wide off the post.

Henderson was one of the Liverpool players standing on the edge of the box when Mahrez took the kick, and the England international swung his hands in joy following the miss.

2. Gary Neville in Liverpool dressing room

Manchester United legend Gary Neville surprisingly found himself in the Liverpool dressing room before kick-off to the big game between the Reds and Manchester City.

The former England right-back was in the company of three ex-Liverpool players – Jamie Carragher, Craig Bellamy and Graeme Souness – for punditry duties with Sky Sports.

However, Neville decided to still take a swipe at his former club’s bitter rivals by sticking two fingers in the dressing room.

3. Aguero’s poor run at Anfied

Sergio Aguero is one of the most lethal strikers in world football at the moment. The Argentine joined City in 2009 and has since risen to become the club’s all-time top-scorer.

Despite netting against most sides in his time at the Etihad, Aguero has never found the net on any of his visits to Anfield.

On Sunday, that poor run continued as he was substituted on the 65 minute. It has now been 10 games and Aguero is yet to score at Anfield.

READ ALSO: Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accident

4. City team booed by home supporters

Liverpool fans are known to be one of the most vociferous, and they once again tried to intimidate Man City during and after Sunday’s Premier League game.

With the game ending in a 0-0 draw, the Kop gathered outside the stadium and booed Pep Guardiola’s men as their bus passed by.

There were no violent attacks, however, as was the case last season when both teams played.