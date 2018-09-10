5 best attackers in the world currently

news

Football thrives on wonderful moments and when it comes to that, trust the players in the attacking positions to deliver.

It may sometimes be unfair to overlook the efforts of defenders in games, but ultimately a tackle does not always call for celebrations, goals always do.

Therefore, it is understandable why strikers are more highly rated than defenders or midfielders in the modern game.

In the last decade, the game has had some of the most potent forwards you would ever come across, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Below are the top five best attackers in the world currently:

1. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is one of the deadliest in the game currently. The Argentina striker joined the Citizens in 2009 and has risen to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

Aguero has so far scored a mouth-watering 204 goals in just 297 games for Manchester City, helping the club to three Premier League trophies in the process.

2. Mauro Icardi

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi was one of the star names in the Serie A last season. The striker has been consistent in the last couple of years and has won the top scorer award twice.

Although he was snubbed by Argentina for the World Cup, Icardi was a major target for Real Madrid as the club viewed him as a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo. That is how highly he is rated.

3. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah remains the only footballer from Africa that makes this list. The Liverpool star was in imperious form last season and has so far started this season in the same fashion.

The Egypt international scored a sensational 42 goals in all competitions last season. A record 32 of those goals were netted in the Premier League alone, earning him the top scorer and the best player awards.

4. Lionel Messi

This might be contentious because some fans would have Messi as their number one pick on any day. However, he occupies second spot currently not because his performances have waned, but because he has not been that sharp in European competition.

That aside, the Argentine finished as top scorer in all the major European Leagues, wining the Golden Boot in the process.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Once Messi came in no.2 it was obvious who would end up as the top pick. Ronaldo has so far failed to score in his first three games at Juventus, but that does not erase what he did last season.

The 33-year-old started the last campaign slowly but ended as the top scorer in Europe in all competitions. In the Champions League, he netted a staggering 15 goals, once again emerging as the top scorer.