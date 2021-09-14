5 coaches who could be considered for the vacant Black Stars job

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Akonnor’s two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, have also been fired.

Pulse Ghana

The GFA has since named a three-member committee made up of its Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Randy Abbey to find the next national team coach within the next 72 hours.

With the clock already ticking, Pulse Sports brings you a list of five coaches who could be considered for the Black Stars job:

Milovan Rajevac

Pulse Ghana

Milovan Rajevac’s name has been mooted in the local media, with some portals suggesting he is a frontrunner to replace Akonnor.

The Serbian had a hugely successful stint with the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010, leading the team to the final of AFCON 2010 and the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup that same year.

The 67-year-old went on to manage the Algerian and Qatar national teams but has been unattached since parting ways with Thailand in 2019. Milovan could be in the running to become Ghana coach due to his impressive past record with the national team.

George Boateng

Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian-born former Netherlands international George Boateng is another name that has been rife in the media.

Boateng started his managerial career in 2014 and is currently the U-23 head coach for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Reports suggest the GFA have been keeping tabs on the former Hull City and Feyenoord midfielder, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be handed the top job.

Otto Addo

Pulse Ghana

Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo is also one of the favourites to land the Black Stars coaching role.

The Ex-Germany international served as a scout for Ghana between 2013 and 2015. He, however, lacks top-level experience, having spent the majority of his managerial years as an assistant.

Despite his relative lack of experience, Addo has a glittering CV, having previously worked with Hamburg, FC Nordsjaelland and Borussia Monchengladbach as an assistant.

Ibrahim Tanko

Pulse Ghana

Should the GFA be targeting a local coach to take charge of the Black Stars, then Ibrahim Tanko would be one of the favourites to land the job.

The 44-year-old has seen his stock rise since venturing into management after hanging his boots in 2007. He was the assistant coach of Cameroon from 2013 to 2015 before taking up the same role during Kwesi Appiah’s second stint as Ghana coach.

Tanko has since managed Ghana’s U-23 team and the Black Stars B team, making him a likely candidate for the national team job.

Alain Giresse

AFP

Former France international Alain Giresse is one of the most experienced foreign coaches currently based in Africa.

Despite managing PSG and Toulouse in the past, Giresse’s last five managerial jobs have been based in Africa.

He has coached Gabon, Mali, Senegal and Tunisia, who he guided to the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFCON after eliminating Ghana in the round of 16.