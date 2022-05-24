5 dramatic endings to the Final

1.)Rodrygo inspires a comeback

With a goal in the quarter-final win against Chelsea, Brazilian winger Rodrygo repeated his heroics, scoring a brace in the final minutes of Real Madrid’s win over Manchester City.

The young forward is having a good season playing in Carlo Ancelotti’s expansive attacking style, recording 19 goal involvements in all competitions for Los Blancos.

AFP

With a history of comebacks in finals, having recorded one in 2014 against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, Real is not a team to count out until the final whistle. If Rodrygo is the man to fire Real to a 14th Champions League title with a spectacular performance, he would undoubtedly write himself into the club’s history books.

2.)Salah is injured again

The 2018 final in Kyiv was headlined by two major talking points, the unforgettable antics of German goalkeeper Loris Karius and the unfortunate injury to Mohamed Salah. In the 25th minute, former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos forced Mohamed Salah to the floor, with a tackle that left the Egyptian winger with a dislocated shoulder.

AFP

In obvious pain, a teary Salah left the pitch a few minutes later, making way for Adam Lallana, before watching his side lose the match 3-1. Many tabloids have reported that Salah is on a revenge-seeking mission heading into the final, however, he would be careful not to get carried away.

Although Ramos has left the club, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde is a tough-tackling player, willing to bend the rules if need be. In a Madrid derby, his last-ditch foul on Alvaro Morata earned him a red card but denied the Spanish striker an opportunity to score an equalizer, in a move which would have left Ramos with a wide grin on his face.

AFP

3.)Henderson slips

Very few people could have predicted that Jordan Henderson would step into the shoes of Iconic Anfield captain Steven Gerrard as well as he has.

The former Sunderland midfielder proved his critics wrong and has gone on to become a real leader in the dressing room and also on the pitch, always willing to go out of his way for his teammates.

AFP

In what would surely be a headline moment, the usually resolute Liverpool captain could emulate his predecessor and miss his footing, allowing a Madrid attacker in for a decisive goal.

Recall that in the season an unfortunate Steven Gerrard made a costly error which allowed former Chelsea striker Demba Ba to score a goal which many feel cost Liverpool their title that year.

Sport Blble

While it remains very unlikely, it would make good viewing for Madrid fans on the night.

4.)Gareth Bale steals the show

With a long-range pile-driver which Loris Karius spilt and an acrobatic finish from the edge of the box, Gareth Bale stole the show in the 2018 Champions League final.

Wales-Golf-Madrid, in that order, these famous words severed the already strained relationship between Gareth Bale and the Real Madrid fans. Despite helping Real Madrid to four Champions League medals scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists, the fans are distant from the Welsh winger.

Getty/Athena Pictures

On his night, Bale could easily replicate his masterpiece four years ago in Kyiv, but another injury-riddled campaign makes the chances for that happening very unlikely.

5.)Ramos gets a red card

In the most unrealistic outcome, we could think of, Sergio Ramos could get sent off in the final. This entry is even more ridiculous when you remember that Ramos has not been a Real Madrid player for around 11 months.

Twitter