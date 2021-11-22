Though his posts on the social media apps are not that regular, they are mostly motivational and humor-laden.
5 fake deep quotes from Fatau Dauda that’ll get you motivated
Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has one of the most interesting Twitter accounts in the country.
Recommended articles
The former AshantiGold shot stopper is fond of tweeting ‘deep’ quotes to keep people motivated.
Funningly, it draws a lot of mixed responses from Ghanaians as many view them as fake deep.
We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore compiled 5 compelling ‘fake deeps’ Fatau has tweeted in the past few months.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh