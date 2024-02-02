5 interesting things that has happened to Super Eagles at AFCON 2023

1. Resilience: Nigeria showcased their never-say-die attitude in the group stages, coming from behind to secure a draw against Equatorial Guinea. This did not only highlight their resilience but also the depth of talent and tactical flexibility within the squad, allowing them to adjust and overcome adversities.

2. Emergence of New Heroes: The tournament saw the rise of new stars for the Super Eagles, with young talents stepping up at critical moments.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta in the Italian Serie A has been one of the players that has stepped up for Nigeria. His two-goals in the Round of 16 clash against foes Cameroun took the Super Eagles to the quarterfinals.

Ola Aina has also been one of the brightest spots for the Super Eagles in this tournament. The Nottingham Forest defender has been the fulcrum for the Nigerian attack on the right wing.

Players who had previously been under the radar have made significant contributions, thereby enriching Nigeria's storied football legacy with new heroes.

3. Favourites to win AFCON: Nigeria has emerged as the frontrunner to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the elimination of powerhouses Senegal and Morocco, according to the Opta supercomputer.

With a 28.8% chance of clinching the trophy, the Super Eagles are poised for an exciting quarter-final clash against Angola on Friday.

Their dominant run in the tournament, securing maximum points after the opening draw, has solidified their position as top contenders.

Mali trails closely with a 14.7% chance, followed by host nation Ivory Coast at 13.5%.

4. Tactical Mastery: Prior to the tournament, the coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro was under intense pressure from Nigerians to resign due to poor results.

However, the performance of the team in this tournament has reignited the trust in him and his tactical team.

5. Unified Team Spirit: Perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of Nigeria's campaign has been the unity and brotherhood displayed by the squad.

In a tournament often marked by high pressure and intense competition, the Super Eagles demonstrated a commendable team spirit, with players supporting each other on and off the pitch.

This unity was especially evident in their social media posts and during post-match celebrations. Sharing the same hotel with the Black Stars of Ghana at the start of the tournament, the Nigerian team had open training sessions unlike their Ghanaian counterparts.