5 must-watch league games between August 5-14

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

5 must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

While every first game of the season might seem like one that could excite, not all would. Hence, a recommendation of five must-watch.

5 must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14
5 must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14

With league football in Europe's top five leagues set to officially return from Friday, August 5, football fans will again, have electrifying weekends to look forward to.

Recommended articles

Even better, is the over-three-months break that saw players switch clubs, in the hope of attaining more successes.

These moves - as usual - will provide the start of the season with a level of excitement, fueled by expectations from club fans.

Manchester City fans celebrating after the club clinched their 6th Premier League title
Manchester City fans celebrating after the club clinched their 6th Premier League title Getty Images

But while every first game of the season might seem like one that could excite, not all would.

ALSO READ: Football Transfer News live updates

5 new signings you should have in your FPL squad

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Here is a recommendation of five must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14.

Europa League champions Frankfurt and German champions Bayern open the new Bundesliga season with a Friday night clash at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Sadio Mane was recently named the African Player of the Year for the second time running, and could make his debut for Bayern Munich on the return of the Bundesliga
Sadio Mane was recently named the African Player of the Year for the second time running, and could make his debut for Bayern Munich on the return of the Bundesliga pulse senegal

For Frankfurt, it will be an opportunity to pick up from where they left off last season, as well as, put the first dent on Bayern's chances of strolling to an 11th consecutive title.

On the other hand, it will be an opportunity for Bayern to show off Sadio Mane, who could grow into becoming the club's main figure in the absence of the mercurial Robert Lewandowksi.

Coming off a season that saw Manchester United struggle, let go of their manager and hire a new one: Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils will look to give everyone hope that they intend moving in a different direction this season.

Former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has taken over affairs at Manchester United following the departure of Ralf Rangnick
Former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has taken over affairs at Manchester United following the departure of Ralf Rangnick Twitter

Changes in the coaching and playing personnel, have seen the likes of Ten Hag, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia join the club. However, the bigger question on gameweek one in the Premier League would be if Ten Hag can get the old guard, and the new boys, to hit the ground running immediately.

Both the Hammers and the Cityzens have been busy in the summer transfer window, giving this fixture the ability to gather all the eyeballs during the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winner in a recent pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winner in a recent pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich Twitter

However, a must-watch reason for this tie at the London Stadium will be Erling Haaland. The Norwegian goal machine has so far, scored a total of 135 goals in 183 games as a professional footballer, at just 22-years of age.

The arrival of Xavi last November brought a lot of excitement for Barcelona fans, with many football critics, observing to see how the ex-Barcelona player would have performed in the dugout.

Robert Lewandowski traded Bundesliga champions Bayern for Barcelona this summer
Robert Lewandowski traded Bundesliga champions Bayern for Barcelona this summer Twitter

Having succeeded in his first season with a second-place finish, the question on many minds will be if the former Al Sadd boss will be able to replicate his magic in the La Liga this season.

Even more scrutiny will lay in wait for Xavi's star-studded side, who this summer, welcomed notable names such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde etc, while succeeding in keeping the likes of Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Jose Mourinho finished his first season with Roma by winning the inaugural Europa Conference League. His second season at the club could see him start the road to a possible Scudetto victory, with an away tie at Salernitana.

Paulo Dybala is one of the players to have joined Jose Mourinho's AS Roma this summer
Paulo Dybala is one of the players to have joined Jose Mourinho's AS Roma this summer Reuters

While Mourinho's side might have suffered in the league last season, reinforcements in the summer window suggest that Roma have intentions of having a more solid season, and what better way to show it, than to start with a convincing display in gameweek 1 in the Serie A.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Miroslave Klose, Ronaldo, and Gerd Muller all make the Top 3 of the all time World Cup top scorers

    Top 10 all time World Cup top scorers

  • The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

    Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

  • 5 must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14

    5 must-watch league games between August 5-14

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure