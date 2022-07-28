5 must-watch league games between August 5-14

Even better, is the over-three-months break that saw players switch clubs, in the hope of attaining more successes.

These moves - as usual - will provide the start of the season with a level of excitement, fueled by expectations from club fans.

But while every first game of the season might seem like one that could excite, not all would.

Here is a recommendation of five must-watch league games between August 5 to August 14.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Friday, 5 August

Europa League champions Frankfurt and German champions Bayern open the new Bundesliga season with a Friday night clash at the Deutsche Bank Park.

For Frankfurt, it will be an opportunity to pick up from where they left off last season, as well as, put the first dent on Bayern's chances of strolling to an 11th consecutive title.

On the other hand, it will be an opportunity for Bayern to show off Sadio Mane, who could grow into becoming the club's main figure in the absence of the mercurial Robert Lewandowksi.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Sunday, 7 August

Coming off a season that saw Manchester United struggle, let go of their manager and hire a new one: Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils will look to give everyone hope that they intend moving in a different direction this season.

Changes in the coaching and playing personnel, have seen the likes of Ten Hag, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia join the club. However, the bigger question on gameweek one in the Premier League would be if Ten Hag can get the old guard, and the new boys, to hit the ground running immediately.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Sunday, 7 August

Both the Hammers and the Cityzens have been busy in the summer transfer window, giving this fixture the ability to gather all the eyeballs during the opening weekend of the Premier League.

However, a must-watch reason for this tie at the London Stadium will be Erling Haaland. The Norwegian goal machine has so far, scored a total of 135 goals in 183 games as a professional footballer, at just 22-years of age.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Saturday, 13 August

The arrival of Xavi last November brought a lot of excitement for Barcelona fans, with many football critics, observing to see how the ex-Barcelona player would have performed in the dugout.

Having succeeded in his first season with a second-place finish, the question on many minds will be if the former Al Sadd boss will be able to replicate his magic in the La Liga this season.

Even more scrutiny will lay in wait for Xavi's star-studded side, who this summer, welcomed notable names such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde etc, while succeeding in keeping the likes of Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Salernitana vs AS Roma: Sunday, 14 August

Jose Mourinho finished his first season with Roma by winning the inaugural Europa Conference League. His second season at the club could see him start the road to a possible Scudetto victory, with an away tie at Salernitana.

