If you ever taught footballers are not religious enough, then you have to re-think. Just like every human being, footballers have different religious beliefs and they demonstrate it as and when.

Footballers like any other person practise Christianity, Islam and other beliefs but they all believe in God.

Pulse Sports bring you five of the religious footballers know for their values and faith in the Almighty.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Arguably the best footballer in our time. CR7 is a known staunch Roman Catholic. “I collect crucifix ­necklaces – it’s because of my relationship with God,” Ronaldo said once.

2. Edison Cavani

The Paris Saint-Germain striker also has a connection with the Catholic Church.

Cavani is on record to have stated he is an athlete for Christ. According to Cavani, everything he does is to the glory of God.

3. David Luiz

The Chelsea defender is a devoted Christian and he is among the Atletas de Cristo (Athletes of Christ).

His baptism was conducted in the swimming pool of former his Brazilian teammate Maxwell in 2015. Luiz once said: “Everything in life belongs to God. Our purpose has already been mapped out.”

4. Neymar

Neymar has never been shy to portray his Christian heritage. After Brazil won their first football gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The 27-year-old wore a head band bearing the word 100% Jesus even during Barcelona's Champions League triumph in 2015.

The Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly pays his tithes (10%) his income to his church. He once said: “Life only makes sense when our highest ideal is to serve Christ!”.

5. Paul Pogba

The France international is well known to be a faithful Muslim and he has never hidden his love for his faith.

Pogba even shares his pictures in the holy land of Mecca on his social media handle and he once said: “Put faith on him he will put light on you.”