5 players who want to leave Manchester United because of Mourinho


English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because of Mourinho

The current crisis going on with Mourinho could lead a number of players out of Old Trafford if the ex-Chelsea boss remain manager at Old Trafford.

play

Jose Mourinho escaped being sacked as Manchester United manager after his side struggled from two goals down to defeat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager has come under immense pressure after going winless in four straight matches.

Alexis Sanchez salvaged three points for United in the 90th minute after the Juan Mata and Anthony Martial had leveled matters.

But, the current crisis going on with Mourinho could lead a number of players out of Old Trafford if the ex-Chelsea boss remain manager at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here are 5 player who would leave Old Trafford if Mourinho is not sacked

1. Paul Pogba

The Frenchman relationship with the manager has raised concerns about his future with the Manchester club.

The recent training ground spat has summed up the conflicts surrounding the player and coach which has led to Pogba being stripped of vice-captaincy.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the first who could leave the Red Devils camp would be the club's record signing with a possible switch Barcelona.

2. Anthony Martial

Another player who could be on his way out of the Theatre of Dreams is most likely the 22-year-old, Anthony Martial.

The quarrel that ensued between the pair since the Manchester United tour of the United States is yet to reach a conclusion.

If Mourinho had his way, Martial will be long gone by now, only for Ed Woodward to intervene an reportedly offered the ex-Monaco star a contract extension.

3. Eric Bailly

It is one thing for a player to go out of form and it is another for his coach to publicly criticize him which could have an effect on his morale.

Mourinho was not happy with his performances against Brighton which he believed contributed to United's loss in week 2 of the new season.

Premier League rivals Tottenahm have been studying the situation and are ready to cash in for the center-back if he throws in the towel.

4. Luke Shaw

The United left-back has been in blistering form this season after he was frustrated by the former FC Porto manger last season.

Luke Shaw had since returned to the national team after missing out on England's squad to the World Cup in the summer.

5. Antonio Valencia

The Manchester United captain has also been at logger-heads with the Portuguese manager which have not gone down well with the Ecuadorian.

Valencia recently liked a post on social media that suggested for the sacking of Mourinho after their lacklustre performances Champions League draw with Valencia.

