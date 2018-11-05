Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month

The Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards have been consistently held since the remodelling of the Premier League in 1992.

  • Published:
play

The Premier League has come a very long way and one thing that distinguishes the English topflight from other leagues is the number of legends you can count.

Over the last two and half decades, the Premier League has been rated by many as the most exciting league in the world.

The league may currently not boast any of the two best players in the world, but it still houses some of the best talents you can find around.

The individual awards handed out to players is also one of the things that makes the Premier League unique.

The Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards have been consistently held since the remodelling of the Premier League in 1992.

READ ALSO: Five things we learned in the Premier League

Let’s take a look at five Premier League legends who never won the Player of the Month award, according to Dream Team FC.

1.     Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

Former Spain international played for many years at Liverpool and often stood out when it came to midfield generals.

play Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

However, it is shocking to note that he never won the Player of the Month award despite his exploits.

 

2. Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is another great who never managed to lay his hands on the Player of the Month award.

The goalkeeper is regarded as one of the greatest to ever grace the English topflight.

3. Sol Campbell (Arsenal)

Former Arsenal captain Sol Campbell also missed out on ever winning Player of the Month award.

The ex-England international was very solid in defence during his best days, but always missed out on the award.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu

4. Claude Makélélé (Chelsea)

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makélélé was also very unfortunate never to have scooped the Player of the Month accolade.

The former France international was a complete warrior at the middle of the park and he obviously deserved better.

5. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

The biggest shock in this list is former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba who also never won a Player of the Month award.

Despite winning the top scorer award multiple times, the Ivory Coast international was always overlooked for the award. 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars
Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu
Football: Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs Football Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs
Football: Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter Football Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter
Football: Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch Football Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch
Football: Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot Football Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
3 Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Policebullet
4 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
5 Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympicsbullet
6 'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silencebullet
7 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to...bullet
8 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity...bullet
9 Kwese shutdown pay TV, refocus on digital servicesbullet
10 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
2 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
6 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
7 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet

Football

Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde reacts after scoring against Marseille on Sunday
Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second
Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde reacts after scoring against Marseille on Sunday
Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second
Ebusua Dwarfs pip Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly
Black Queens suffer shock Zambia defeat in friendly
X
Advertisement