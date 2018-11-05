5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month

news

The Premier League has come a very long way and one thing that distinguishes the English topflight from other leagues is the number of legends you can count.

Over the last two and half decades, the Premier League has been rated by many as the most exciting league in the world.

The league may currently not boast any of the two best players in the world, but it still houses some of the best talents you can find around.

The individual awards handed out to players is also one of the things that makes the Premier League unique.

The Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards have been consistently held since the remodelling of the Premier League in 1992.

Let’s take a look at five Premier League legends who never won the Player of the Month award, according to Dream Team FC.

1. Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

Former Spain international played for many years at Liverpool and often stood out when it came to midfield generals.

However, it is shocking to note that he never won the Player of the Month award despite his exploits.

2. Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is another great who never managed to lay his hands on the Player of the Month award.

The goalkeeper is regarded as one of the greatest to ever grace the English topflight.

3. Sol Campbell (Arsenal)

Former Arsenal captain Sol Campbell also missed out on ever winning Player of the Month award.

The ex-England international was very solid in defence during his best days, but always missed out on the award.

4. Claude Makélélé (Chelsea)

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makélélé was also very unfortunate never to have scooped the Player of the Month accolade.

The former France international was a complete warrior at the middle of the park and he obviously deserved better.

5. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

The biggest shock in this list is former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba who also never won a Player of the Month award.

Despite winning the top scorer award multiple times, the Ivory Coast international was always overlooked for the award.