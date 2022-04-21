5 things I found out about Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag

United and Ten Hag have agreed to a deal that sees him put pen to paper on a three-year deal until the summer of 2025 if things go according to plan.

Manchester United

"Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth," Football director, John Murtough said.

"We were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that."

According to the man himself, the challenge before him as the latest boss in town is one he is excited about and honoured to be a part of.

Pulse Nigeria

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans," Erik said.

"I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve," he added.

We know the man who will lead the club next season, but what else do you know?

I've read quite a bit about the 52-year-old coach and have decided to share five (5) things I found out that you need to know about the soon-to-be most scrutinised man in the football world, Erik Ten Hag.

1. Forget about the 'bald head', he is not Pep Guardiola

Yes, I had to start with this because so many people are already comparing him to the Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, who Erik happens to adore.

He spent some time learning from the imperiously talented Spaniard during their time together at Bayern Munich.

Pulse Nigeria

But while Ten Hag is not Pep and you are not going to see him trying to be Pep, United have got a tactically strong man.

"I am who am I," he said once on what he thinks about himself.

"I am not a copy of somebody else. As a coach, you can follow someone's example and learn from (other) coaches who inspire you, but the main thing is that you work in a way that fits your personality. Otherwise, you're playing a role and the players (will) see right through that and you will lose authority."

2. He has a mind of his own and is very self-aware

I know some will say this particular one is similar to the first one. You may have a point and that's why it comes immediately after it.

But there is a difference and I am certain you will agree with me. Read on;

"The beginning is always difficult, you don't know the club yet, you don't know the balance of power or the players. Before you introduce your ideas to the squad and they accept them, that takes time.

Pulse Nigeria

"A coach can't perform magic. Although some media and people seem to they can. Put your team out there and it will be fine."

He added this;

"In order to get your team to function, there are so many aspects you need to train over and over again. Before you get there, you need to find the right balance (and ) that takes time with ups and downs."

"And with downs, people start to criticise - that is part of the deal. You need to deal with that but it's important to follow your own path. That doesn't mean you don't listen to other people but if you, as a coach, start to let all these different opinions influence you, you will end up going in all directions and the players won't understand."

I am sure Manchester United fans reading this will relate to what he said there.

3. He's an excellent man-manager

It's never about one player for Erik, he understands the concept of a team and how it's important to have a team.

He understands that football is a team sport where everyone is important no matter their status.

Imago

"There is individual class, but it's mainly the teamwork," he said when describing a particular goal scored by his Ajax team.

He didn't leave anyone out, he noted the role each of the players played in what transpired on the pitch.

4. He just wants to coach, coach and coach.

Now, it seems Manchester United has finally found a man who is obsessed with the game and coaching players. Mr Ten Hag just wants to be on the field, getting dirty and getting players to do what he wants.

According to the Athletic, Ten Hag’s just about the game and nothing else. He breathes football.

Reuters

"He’s always focused on football. Twenty-four hours a day, he’s thinking about football and how to make the team better," the Athletic said.

5. A proper student of Total football

Some of you have watched Ten Hag’s Ajax and the sort of football they play which brings me to the fact that Ten Hag’s first instinct is to attack and create while finding ways to make those two better.

I have always mentioned that I enjoy knowing what comes to the mind of a player or coach first. What does he do the moment he has the ball? That speaks to me a lot about the individual.

Pulse Sports

In Erik Ten Hag, United have a man who wants to find creative solutions that will allow his team to attack, stress teams out and ultimately suffocate them with goals. However, he is quick to remind everyone that it doesn't mean that's all there is to him;

Asked once if he is an extremely attacking coach, he said;

"No. Because there are moments and situations where I coach differently and let my team play differently. It has to fit the DNA of Ajax (it might be different at another club). But even at Ajax, sometimes (i) have to master other strategies in order to be successful."