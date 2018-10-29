Pulse.com.gh logo
Five things to know about the Leicester City owner who perished in plane crash

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City football club, died in a tragic helicopter crash on Saturday night after watching his club play in England.

Owner of Leicester City Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha perished in a plane crash on Saturday and these are the five things that might interest you about him.

Family life

Srivaddhanaprabha was born into a Thai Chinese family on 5 June, 1958. He was married to Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, with whom he had four children: Voramas, Apichet, Aroonroong, and Aiyawatt. In 2012, the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej bestowed the family the new surname of Srivaddhanaprabha, which means "light of progressive glory". He was awarded an honorary doctorate as a Doctor of Laws by the University of Leicester in 2016.

 

Wealth

He was the second richest man in Thailand with a worth of $4.9 billion.

Vichai, the founder of the duty-free giant King Power Group in Thailand left behind a shopping empire valued at around $4.9 billion by Forbes, built on political connections and shrewd business decisions.

Business Empire

The Thai billionaire launched the King Power in 1989 with one duty free store in Bangkok.

Vichai gained licence in the 1990’s, enabling him to widen his operations to neigbouring countries like China and Hong Kong.

He had a big breakthrough in his business in 2006 when King Power was awarded an exclusive concession to manage duty-free zones in four major airports, including Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok.

 

Polo player and owner

In his spare time Srivaddhanaprabha was an avid polo player, and owned the VR Polo Club in Bangkok. He was the president of Ham Polo Club in London from 2008 to 2012

Purchase of Leicester City

Vichai who had sports in his DNA as a polo player and also owned polo club, he developed interest in in owning a football club.

He bought Leicester City in 2010 when they were in the second tier of English football and in financial difficulties for £39 million.

Vichai pumped enough finances into the running of the team to see them in English topflight league.

Leicester City in the 2015-16 Premier League season achieved an unprecedented feat as they won their first title in the English topflight.

