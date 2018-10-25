Pulse.com.gh logo
51 fans injured after CAF Champions League clash

Esperance managed to edge out Primeiro Agosto from the CAF Champions League on Tuesday night in Tunis.

Eseprance de Tunis's 4-2 win against Primeiro Agosto was almost marred by crowd violence resulting in the injury of  51 people, whereas 12 were arrested, according to the interior ministry.

Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP that 38 policemen and 13 supporters sustained injuries during a CAF Champions League semi-final second leg in a Tunis suburb Tuesday.

Former champions of Africa qualified for the final of the CAF Champions League 4-3 on aggregate to set a date with eight times champions Al Ahly.

Footage of the match included some supporters hurling stones at the police, who responded by firing tear gas.

Flares were also hurled on to areas surrounding the pitch, making visibility particularly difficult at one stage of the second half.

"It was not a football match -- it was like watching a horror movie," Serbia-born Primeiro coach Zoran Manojlovic told reporters.

"What occurred brought shame on African football and I hope some CAF or FIFA officials watch a recording of the game and take appropriate action."

The semi-final was held at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique in Rades, a southern suburb of Tunis where most major football fixtures in the country take place.

