Women abuse has been one of the widely discussed topics around the globe. But often, it is the musicians and entertainers whose stories make the headlines.

The narrative, though, has changed in recent years, with footballers also having their fair share of accusations from reported victims.

Footballers are also human, after all, and despite their seriousness on the pitch, they still have personal lives and therefore cannot be said to be completely infallible.

In recent years, some players have come under the spotlight after being accused of women abuse and even sometimes rape.

Below, we take a look at some major scandals involving footballers who were accused of abusing women:

Asamoah Gyan

In 2015, Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was hit by allegation that he had non-consensual sex with a 22-year-old lady by name, Sarah Kwablah.

But Gyan in a later interview, opened up about his sexual escapade noting that it was consensual sex.

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson’s football career came to ruins after he was caught up him in a sex scandal in March 2015.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland winger was arrested and charged that year for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The England international has since been given a six-year jail sentence.

Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery was also once accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl some years back.

The Frenchman was constantly in the news, and although he escaped a jail sentence, the scandal brought an end to his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of town after a sexual case in 2009 was revisited.

The Portugal captain was accused by an American woman of rape, although he has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ched Evans

Former Welsh footballer Ched Evans is another player who has had to deal with accusations of sexual abuse.

The Fleetwood Town striker spent two-and-half years in jail in 2012 after being convicted on rape charges.

He was, however, later acquitted in October 2016 after an Appeals Court found him not guity.

David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was once implicated in a sexual abuse case in his native country, Spain.

The 27-year-old was fingered by Spain’s current prime minister Pedro Sanchez, but the case lacked merit and the goalkeeper walked free.