Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

6 footballers who have been accused of abusing women


Wrong Doing 6 footballers who have been accused of abusing women

In recent years, some players have come under the spotlight after being accused of women abuse and even sometimes rape.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Women abuse has been one of the widely discussed topics around the globe. But often, it is the musicians and entertainers whose stories make the headlines.

The narrative, though, has changed in recent years, with footballers also having their fair share of accusations from reported victims.

Footballers are also human, after all, and despite their seriousness on the pitch, they still have personal lives and therefore cannot be said to be completely infallible.

In recent years, some players have come under the spotlight after being accused of women abuse and even sometimes rape.

play Asamoah Gyan

Below, we take a look at some major scandals involving footballers who were accused of abusing women:

Asamoah Gyan

In 2015, Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was hit by allegation that he had non-consensual sex with a 22-year-old lady by name, Sarah Kwablah.

But Gyan in a later interview, opened up about his sexual escapade noting that it was consensual sex.

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson’s football career came to ruins after he was caught up him in a sex scandal in March 2015.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland winger was arrested and charged that year for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The England international has since been given a six-year jail sentence.

READ ALSO: Eden Hazard; the Belgian football god

Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery was also once accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl some years back.

The Frenchman was constantly in the news, and although he escaped a jail sentence, the scandal brought an end to his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of town after a sexual case in 2009 was revisited.

play Man United goalkeeper David de Gea

The Portugal captain was accused by an American woman of rape, although he has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ched Evans

Former Welsh footballer Ched Evans is another player who has had to deal with accusations of sexual abuse.

The Fleetwood Town striker spent two-and-half years in jail in 2012 after being convicted on rape charges.

He was, however, later acquitted in October 2016 after an Appeals Court found him not guity.

READ ALSO: Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain

David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was once implicated in a sexual abuse case in his native country, Spain.

The 27-year-old was fingered by Spain’s current prime minister Pedro Sanchez, but the case lacked merit and the goalkeeper walked free.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kathryn Mayorga: Meet the woman who accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of rape Kathryn Mayorga Meet the woman who accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of rape
Premier League: 3 Man United players who are part of the club’s woes Premier League 3 Man United players who are part of the club’s woes
Football: Lloris only bright spot on Pochettino's horizon Football Lloris only bright spot on Pochettino's horizon
Football: CAF chief makes surprise visit to Cameroon Football CAF chief makes surprise visit to Cameroon
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Football: Football saved me after horrors of war, says ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar Football Football saved me after horrors of war, says ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe
Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best



Top Articles

1 Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiahbullet
3 La Liga Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spainbullet
4 David Brigidi Karela United owner diesbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kwame Bonsu joins Kotokobullet
6 Next Move 3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join nowbullet
7 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way...bullet
8 Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifier Ayew brothers left out again in...bullet
10 Bundesliga Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
3 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
4 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport...bullet
10 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet

Football

Veteran Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro turns 40 on Wednesday and hopes to keep adding to his haul of 192 Bundesliga goals, a record for a foreigner in the German league.
Football Evergreen Bremen striker Pizarro turns 40
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is tinkering with his squad to stamp his mark.
Football Ancelotti shuffling to find winning Napoli hand
Ghana Premier League Kotoko tasks CK AKunnor to win CAF Champions League
Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy confirmed he will not seek re-election when his term ends in November
Football Australia football body adopts reforms after FIFA threat
X
Advertisement