6 football stars without clubs at the moment

With the World Cup tournament around, they need to find clubs as soon as possible if they are to represent their countries on the big stage. Here is a compiled list of the six players.

1. Marcelo

Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior’s contract with Real Madrid expired recently and he left the club as the most decorated player.

AFP

The Brazilian has been among the best left-backs in Europe for more than 8 years in a row and it is shocking that he has not landed a new club so far after exiting Real Madrid.

Despite being 34 years, Marcelo can still perform on the pitch and fans are hoping that he will find a new club so that he gets to dance for the last time during this year’s World Cup.

2. Jesse Lingard

AFP

Known to many as J Lingz, former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils expired. Lingard is famous for how he dances whenever he scores and he made most of the stadiums his stage.

He currently has no club despite being linked to West Ham United. Lingard is a performer and he needs to get himself a new club as soon as possible because time is running out and the transfer window will soon be closed.

3. Edinson Cavani

AFP

Cavani is definitely one of the best strikers that the world has ever had. The Uruguayan talisman's contract with Manchester United ended and he has not been linked to any other club since then.

Cavani’s career has been plagued with injuries recently and that could be the reason why he has still not signed for a new club. Cavani is still capable of delivering and we're hoping that he finds a new club to continue with his career.

4. Luis Suarez

Many are still wondering as to how a player like Suarez still has no club to play for.

Suarez has established his name over the past years as one of the best forwards and his contract with Atletico Madrid ran out recently.

AFP

What’s next for Suarez? Which league do you think suits him if he was to sign a new contract today?

5. Juan Mata

AFP

After spending a good number of years in a Manchester United shirt, Juan Mata recently departed from the club and he is yet to find a new club for himself. His calmness on the pitch and how he takes on free kicks have made him a unique player.

Rumors had been there that he was to join the Man United coaching staff but the he ahead and rubbished them stating that he still wanted to play as his time is not yet up.

6. Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez (Isco)

AFP

Isco has been one of the best players at Real Madrid and his contract and he ran out of contract recently. His next destination is still unknown but he will definitely land a big club to play for in Europe.