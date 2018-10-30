6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has a beautiful family. He has 3 children with his wife Gifty.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003. The 2 tied the knot in 2013 after they had their second child.

However, the couple but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.

The Black Stars striker has filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.

Here are 6 things you need to know about Mrs Gyan.

• She calls her children ‘my big 3’

She has 3 children. 2 boys and a girl and she refers to them as her big three.

• She owns a salon in the UK

Yes, she is an entrepreneur. She owns a salon called boss chic, located in the UK.

• Her favourite place in the house is the kitchen.

• She seems to love Daina Hamilton’s ‘mo ne yo’

She posted the video of the song and also seems to enjoy it a lot.

• Her birthday is on November 23.

• She loves to spend time with her children

She loves her children to bits. To her making her children happy makes her fulfilled.