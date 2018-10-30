6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003. The 2 tied the knot in 2013 after they had their second child.
However, the couple but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.
The Black Stars striker has filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.
The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.
Here are 6 things you need to know about Mrs Gyan.
• She calls her children ‘my big 3’
She has 3 children. 2 boys and a girl and she refers to them as her big three.
• She owns a salon in the UK
Yes, she is an entrepreneur. She owns a salon called boss chic, located in the UK.
• Her favourite place in the house is the kitchen.
• She seems to love Daina Hamilton’s ‘mo ne yo’
She posted the video of the song and also seems to enjoy it a lot.
• Her birthday is on November 23.
• She loves to spend time with her children
She loves her children to bits. To her making her children happy makes her fulfilled.