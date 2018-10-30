Pulse.com.gh logo
6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003. The 2 tied the knot in 2013 after they had their second child.

play

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has a beautiful family. He has 3 children with his wife Gifty.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003. The 2 tied the knot in 2013 after they had their second child.

However, the couple but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.

The Black Stars striker has filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.

Here are 6 things you need to know about Mrs Gyan.

• She calls her children ‘my big 3’

play

play

play

 

She has 3 children. 2 boys and a girl and she refers to them as her big three.

• She owns a salon in the UK

play

 

Yes, she is an entrepreneur. She owns a salon called boss chic, located in the UK.

• Her favourite place in the house is the kitchen.

play

 

• She seems to love Daina Hamilton’s ‘mo ne yo’

 

She posted the video of the song and also seems to enjoy it a lot.

• Her birthday is on November 23.

• She loves to spend time with her children

play

play

 

She loves her children to bits. To her making her children happy makes her fulfilled.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

