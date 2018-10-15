Pulse.com.gh logo
62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies


62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies

Mama Theresa could not make it as she died in the course of the surgery.

play

Details are emerging that the 62-year-old grandmother who Black Stars player Christian Atsu supported by paying her medical bills has died.

According to a news report by MyNewsGh.com 62-year-old grandmother, Mama Theresa serving a 10-year jail term for possessing marijuana was on the verge of death following a serious health complication that needed surgery.

The development led the Newcastle United player to provide funds for the emergency surgery of the old woman and her recuperation.

But it has however emerged that Mama Theresa could not make it as she died in the course of the surgery.

The Black Stars player in an interview with Crime Check Foundation’s Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng voiced his sadness about her death.

Astu also expressed worry about the neglect of prisoners by their family members when he was informed her family has refused to come for her body asking the prison authorities to bury her instead.

He called for an attitudinal change.

Christian Atsu is known for the numerous charity both in Ghana and the UK where he is plying his trade.

