7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail

The Nkwawie Circuit Court has granted bail to the seven Hearts of Oak fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats.

The Seven Hearts of Oak supporters arrested last week Sunday have been granted bail by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Each accused person is to post a bail bond of GHS50,0000 with three sureties resident in the Ashanti region.

The accused persons are also to report to the investigating officer twice every week.

The trial judge, also ordered that the accused persons remain in prison custody until the bail conditions are satisfied.

It would be recalled that some aggrieved Hearts of Oak fans were arrested for ripping off seats at the Baba Yara Sports when their idol club suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Kumasi Asante Kotoko last week Sunday.

They lost their cool after they denied penalties by the centre referee.

The seven fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats were remanded on Monday by the Nkawie Circuit Court and the case was adjourned to Friday.

