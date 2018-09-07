news

Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Majeed Bawa says his outfit will forbid the seven persons accused of ripping off 275 seats at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi from using its facilities.

Some Hearts of Oak fans were arrested for ripping off seat sat the Baba Yara Sports when their idol club suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Kumasi Asante Kotoko last week Sunday.

Their action was influenced by the referee’s refusal to award Hearts of Oak a penalty.

Police who had to intervene to safe the situation arrested seven of the fans who were seen in the unlawful act.

The Nkawie Circuit Court which sat on the case last week remanded the accused and adjourned the case to Friday.

And ahead of the court verdict, the National Sports Authority says it will ban the seven fans from using any of its stadium facilities in the future.

“We will ban them from accessing our stadium. The seven were caught in the act of ripping the seats, so there is evidence to surcharge them,” Majeed Bawa told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

Kotoko have another friendly tie at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday against AshGold.

However, the NSA says it will issue the Baba Yara on condition that the clubs will pay any damaged that would be done to the facilities in the stadium.

“We will sanction Kotoko-AshGold game on condition. We didn’t know supporters were going to destroy some of the facilities, but it happened, so moving we will give it out to all the clubs on condition that whenever, anything goes wrong they would be responsible,” he added.