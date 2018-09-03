7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats

news

Seven (7) fans of Accra Hearts of Oak are in police custody for ripping off stadium seats at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their 2-0 defeat on Sunday in a friendly clash.

Asante Kotoko repeated a double over Hearts of Oak on Sunday courtesy of Obed Owusu and Emmanuel Gyamfi goals.

Hearts of Oak in the course of the game shouted for a penalty when the ball touched a Kotoko defender’s hand and also felt a penalty should have gone their way when Patrick Razak was brought down in the 18-yard box.

However, the Referee Ben Kwame Sefa ignored it and allowed play to continue.

Some Hearts of Oak fans who felt penalty should have gone their way ripped off the stadium seats and hurled it at the match officials.

The police and the military who were on duty intervened and apprehended seven of such rioters and put them behind bars at the Kumasi Central Police Station.

It is understood the fans ripped off a total of 275 seats and each cost GHC 110.

Attempts to grant them bail have failed, since the police needs a surety of at least GHC30,000 which is nearing the cost of the broken chairs before granting the seven fans bail.

It would be recalled that similar incident led to the death of 126 fans on 9 May, 2001 in an encounter between the two rival clubs at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

Last week Sunday Asante Kotoko cruised to a 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak and with another 2-0 win over the Phobians they have registered a double over their archrivals to win the Taabea Cup, 4-0 on aggregate.