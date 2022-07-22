8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

Fortunately, though, there are some Ghanaian footballers who have great plans and are reaping the fruits of their labour after retirement.

Most of these players invested in businesses. Pulse Sports brings you seven retired footballers who are doing well as businessmen:

1. Asamoah Gyan – Tansport, Event Management, Airline etc.

Ex-Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is one of the most business-minded footballers to ever emerge from the continent.

The veteran striker owns a variety of businesses, including real estate, event management, sachet water production, and transportation business amongst others.

Gyan’s career might be getting to the twilight, but he is certainly well-prepared for life after football.

2. Sulley Muntari – Deals in cars

Midfielder Sulley Muntari is one Ghanaian footballer whose investment outside of football is worthy of commendation.

The 37-year-old actually owns a garage in Italy, where trades in different cars and motors.

For a footballer who is still active, this is an investment that is sure to bring benefits way after he has retired from the game.

3. Laryea Kingston – Real Estate

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has actually been quiet since calling time on his career, however, he has been involved in a number of businesses on the blind side of the media and the public.

In 2017, Laryea revealed that he has entered into “land business”. The ex-Ghana international went on to disclose that he has acquired lands in Accra, and sells them to real estate companies and persons looking to put up buildings in the capital.

After playing for so many years in Europe, Laryea is set to enjoy a good retirement package, with his venture into land business already blossoming.

4. Derek Boateng – Hotel Services

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has also already started planning for life after football by putting up a plush five-star hotel in Accra.

The 39-year-old is the owner of the Mendieta Hotel located near Golf Park, Achimota and has his eyes set on making gains from this business venture.

The luxurious hotel has a wide range of facilities including gyms, pools and grass effect carpets. Derrick

5. Tony Yeboah – Hotel and Nightclub

Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah is also not new to opening businesses outside his football career.

The attacker retired back in 2002 after a glittering career, and immediately decided to set up a hotel and nightclub.

Yeboah is the owner of the Yegola nightclub as well as the Yegola hotel, which have branches in both Accra and Kumasi.

6. Odartey Lamptey – Football Academy and School

Nii Odartey Lamptey might have retired over a decade ago, however, he has taken steps to make sure his future after football is secured.

The ex-Black Stars player has a football academy and an international school – the Glow-Lamp International School – which he has been running for years.

7. Marcel Desailly – Ambassador and broker

The French-born footballer used to be the owner of the Lizzy Sports Complex located in East Legon, Accra.

The 53-year-old is one of the richest footballers around, but that is as a result of the numerous investments he has made from his job as an ambassador for many brands and a broker.

8. Abedi Pele – Player Management

Ghana legend and three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele enjoyed a distinguished career and he remains successful even after retirement.

The former Olympique Marseille forward is currently the agent of his footballer kids, Andre and Jordan Ayew, and is involved in all their transfers.