Attuquayefio, aside from being a top-notch coach during his active years, was a fantastic footballer as well.

However, a lot of people only know him as a great coach and not as a fantastic footballer. But he was a delight to watch, a creator in midfield and is perhaps the finest player to wear the shirt of Accra Great Olympics.

He left us in tears when he passed away on May 12, 2015, which is exactly five years today but he has left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of the football fraternity.

Here are the 8 incredible achievements of Sir Jones Cecil Attuquafio as a player and coach

First skipper to win the league with Great Olympics

Jones Attuquayefio inspired Accra Great Olympics to win their first-ever Ghanaian topflight league in 1970.

The Wonder Club made history as they won the league without any defeat and up to date no Ghanaian club has ever won the league without suffering a defeat. The season was, however, a novelty one so only the first half of the season was played.

However, Hearts of Oak in 2003 went unbeaten throughout the season, yet they failed to clinch the league title.

An integral part of the history-making 1965 AFCON winning team of Ghana

Jones Attuquayefio was a key member of the Black Stars team that won the 1965 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) as they defeated Tunisia 2-3 in the final to become the first nation to beat a host nation in the final of the continent’s showpiece.

Treble winning Ghanaian coach

Hearts of Oak

Attuquayefio who was honoured with the Order of Volta for his impeccable contribution to the beautiful game in Ghana is the only Ghanaian coach to win a treble of league, FA Cup and the CAF Champions League: He achieved this success in 2000, when a star-studded Hearts of Oak team that had won the league and FA Cup, climaxed the season with a CAF Champions League title after they beat Esperance in both the home and away fixtures.

Africa’s best coach in 2000

He was deservedly voted as the best coach of the African continent in 2000 after he masterminded Hearts of Oak treble-winning campaign: CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

Black Stars cum Hearts of Oak coach at the same time

Jones Attuquayefio was trusted with the Black Stars coaching job at a time he was the coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

He would be remembered for the bold decision he took when he sidelined all the foreign-based players and paraded an all-Hearts of Oak XI to represent Ghana in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game in 2001 against Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game the Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw.

First coach to qualify Benin to the AFCON

Jones Cecil Attuquafio extended his tentacles across the borders of Ghana when he guided Benin to qualify for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations in the 2004 continent’s showpiece staged in Tunisia.

Maiden CAF Confederation Cup-winning coach

Hearts of Oak

The legendary coach who passed away at the age of 70 was the first-ever coach to win the CAF Confederation Cup. The CAF Confederation Cup was played for the very first time in 2004 and two Ghanaian clubs in Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak reached the final.

Jones Attuquayefio was recalled to Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals after Ernst Middendorp ditched the Phobians.

He guided Hearts of Oak to the final and they came up against Asante Kotoko who were the favourites.

His side, however, stunned the Kumasi giants on penalties in the final to win the novelty CAF Confederation Cup.

Most successful coach in the Ghana Premier League

Jones Attuquayefio is the most decorated player in the annals of the Ghana Premier League with five titles.

He won the league for four consecutive seasons from 1998 to 2001 and climax it with the 2004 novelty league title as he guided Hearts of Oak to beat Kotoko in a championship play-off in 2005.