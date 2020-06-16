Ade Coker was the Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during Alhaji M.N.D Jawula’s era as the chairman of the Ghana Football Association and according to Osei Kofi he and selected former Black Stars teammates of his were invited for an award ceremony and they were disappointed to receive just a kettle and GHC20.

Rev. Osei Kofi who was Ghana’s greatest player in his generation was a non-playing member of the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and inspired Ghana as they edged Tunisia to defend the title in 1965.

He has revealed that the Ghana Football in recognition of a group of Black Stars players for their contribution to the game invited them, but he was amazed so as his former teammates when they received just a kettle and GHC 20.

“I quite remember, during Ade Coker’s time at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), I was invited for an award ceremony with my senior former Black Stars teammates namely Edward Acquah, Aggrey Fyn and others,” Osei Kofi told Pulse Ghana.

“The ceremony was live on TV and to my surprise so as the rest of my former teammates, we were handed just a kettle and handed GHC20.

“Edward Acquah said when we were on our way leaving the place that so they invited us here to give us a kettle and GHC 20 to buy milo for tea.

“I told them I would have rejected the items if they weren’t present for the award as well because they were my seniors.

"The kettle almost burnt somebody's house when I used it"