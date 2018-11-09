news

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the editor in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has disclosed that a prominent lawyer in Accra took $100,000 from Kwesi Nyantakyi to act as an intermediary between Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger PI and the former GFA capo in an attempt to stop the Number 12 documentary from being screened.

Multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed Number 12 captured several match and football officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

The documentary was premiered on 6 June at the International; Conference Centre in Accra.

Kwesi Nyantakyi faced 90 day ban from FIFA over his role in the scandal that rocked Ghana football and subsequently resigned from FIFA, CAF, WAFU and GFA.

FIFA has banned Nyantakyi for life on three counts of offence- violation of ethic, corruption and conflict of interest

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed on Tuesday that his husband Kwesi Nyantakyi paid $100,000 to persons believed to be representatives of Tiger PI to stop the screening of the Number 12 documentary video, but they demanded for $150,000 which his husband couldn’t pay to realise his wish.

“They proposed $150,000, [but] my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said ‘well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have…," she said on Tuesday.

"They brought $40,000 first; and then, later on, they brought $60,000,” Mrs. Nyantakyi added.

Abdul-Malik Kweku Baaku, one of the editors of the documentary has indicated that a prominent lawyer received the $100,000 from Kwesi Nyantakyi to influence Tiger Eye from screening the Number 12 documentary.