Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian wonderkid to train with Sporting Lisbon's B team

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will reportedly be training with Sporting Lisbon’s Team B when he officially signs for the club.

The teenager is currently in Portugal to sign a deal with Sporting Lisbon and will put pen to paper when he turns 18 on March 8.

However, after closely assessing Issahaku, the technical handlers of the Portuguese club decided to let him begin his development in the youth team.

Depending on how well he fares in the B team, he would then be promoted to play for the club’s senior team.

Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON in 2021.

He also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager scored five goals in as many matches for Dreams and was part of the Black Stars team that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Issahaku started in Ghana’s last group game against Comoros, although Milovan Rajevac’s side lost to the minnows and exited the tournament at the group stages.

Emmanuel Ayamga

