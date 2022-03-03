Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian wonderkid to train with Sporting Lisbon's B team

However, after closely assessing Issahaku, the technical handlers of the Portuguese club decided to let him begin his development in the youth team.

Depending on how well he fares in the B team, he would then be promoted to play for the club’s senior team.

Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON in 2021.

He also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager scored five goals in as many matches for Dreams and was part of the Black Stars team that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).