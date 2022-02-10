‘My passion for football is dead’ – New Edubiase president puts club up for sale

In a Facebook post, Abdul Salam Yakubu said he has decided to put the Division One League club up for sale after becoming increasingly frustrated.

Pulse Ghana

''New Edubiase United FC is up for sale at a very low price. All you need is to manage the players' welfare very well,” he wrote.

“I think I've done my best in Ghana football, started with seven united, worked with King Faisal and I was mentored by the late Alhaji Bimbo, who taught me a lot in football. Due to my works, I was privileged to serve under various committees in Ghana football.

He added: ''The passion I have for football is dead. For two seasons now I've been particularly sidelined for everything poor in the football system. It's very sad.

''I have been mute for some time hoping there is a change but it seems there won't be any and if care is not taken I could harbour a sickness and things might be worse.”

New Edubiase United played in the Ghana Premier League for six seasons before being relegated to the Division One League.

The club once enjoyed a good run in the Ghanaian topflight, even participating in the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the FA Cup.