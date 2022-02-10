RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘My passion for football is dead’ – New Edubiase president puts club up for sale

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The President of New Edubiase United FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu, says he has put the club up for sale “at a very low price,”

New Edubiase president puts club up for sale
New Edubiase president puts club up for sale

According to the football administrator, he has lost his passion for football and claimed he has been sidelined by the system.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, Abdul Salam Yakubu said he has decided to put the Division One League club up for sale after becoming increasingly frustrated.

Abdul Salam Yakubu's Facebook post
Abdul Salam Yakubu's Facebook post Pulse Ghana

''New Edubiase United FC is up for sale at a very low price. All you need is to manage the players' welfare very well,” he wrote.

“I think I've done my best in Ghana football, started with seven united, worked with King Faisal and I was mentored by the late Alhaji Bimbo, who taught me a lot in football. Due to my works, I was privileged to serve under various committees in Ghana football.

He added: ''The passion I have for football is dead. For two seasons now I've been particularly sidelined for everything poor in the football system. It's very sad.

''I have been mute for some time hoping there is a change but it seems there won't be any and if care is not taken I could harbour a sickness and things might be worse.”

New Edubiase United played in the Ghana Premier League for six seasons before being relegated to the Division One League.

The club once enjoyed a good run in the Ghanaian topflight, even participating in the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the FA Cup.

Last year, the club announced the signing of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ to help promote their activities.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA