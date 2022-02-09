Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Since then, the country has come very close a number of times, finishing as runners-up in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

In the last two editions of the AFCON, though, the Black Stars have flattered to deceive, exiting at the round of 16 and group stage, respectively.

Pulse Sports has, therefore, decided to trace some of the players who won Ghana’s last AFCON trophy in Libya in 1982.

Michael Owusu Mensah

Michael Owusu Mensah was Ghana’s goalkeeper when the Black Stars won the AFCON in 1982 and his penalty-saving heroics proved crucial in the final.

When he retired from active football, he relocated to the United States of America (USA), where he currently resides with his family.

Haruna Yusif

Haruna Yusif played at left-back when Ghana last won the AFCON. He ended his career in the 1990s with seven Ghana Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The former Asante Kotoko defender currently lives a quiet life away from the media.

Isaac Paha

Isaac Paha is easily one of the most accomplished footballers in Ghana. The centre-back was a mainstay in the Black Stars in the 1980s and played regularly as Ghana won the AFCON in 1982.

When he retired, he became a coach, going on to manage Ghana’s U-17 and Women’s national teams. Paha also served as the interim coach of Ghana Premier League side Karela United last season.

Charles Kwame Sampson

Charles Kwame Sampson played every game at the 1982 AFCON as Ghana went on to win the trophy.

The defender was on the books of Sekondi Hasaacas at the time but was so good, he made it into the national team. Not much has been heard of him since he retired, though.

Sampson Lamptey

Sampson “Gaddafi” Lamptey was Ghana’s right-back at AFCON 82’. The former Hearts of Oak defender was as combative as his nickname suggests and was one of Ghana’s scorers during the penalty shootout in the final.

George Alhassan

George Alhassan is a legend of the Ghana Premier League and the Ghana national team. He won the AFCON twice – 1978 and 1982.

He was also the golden boot winner in the 1982 tournament and was Ghana’s scorer in the final. Alhassan is not involved in football these days and lives a quiet life.

Emmanuel Quarshie

Emmanuel Quarshie was Ghana’s captain at AFCON 82’. He was the man who lifted the trophy sky-high in front of thousands of Libyan fans.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas midfielder died in September 2013 at the age of 60.

Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele was just a teenager when Ghana won the AFCON and came on in the second half during the final against Libya.

He went on to enjoy a successful career, winning the UEFA Champions League and becoming African Footballer of the Year three times.

Since retiring, he ventured into management briefly, winning the Ghana FA Cup with Nania FC. He is currently the agent of his children, Andre and Jordan.

Joseph Carr

Joseph Carr was supposed to be Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament but reportedly ruled himself out after feeling he was out of form.

He was, however, part of a hugely successful Kotoko team that dominated in the 1980s. He went on to serve as a goalkeeper’s coach when he retired and was even employed by Real Sociedad at some point. Carr still lives in Ghana.

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah was part of the team that won the AFCON despite not playing a single game due to an injury.

Since his retirement, though, he has ventured into management and coached the Black Stars over two stints. Appiah is currently the manager of Kenpong Academy.

Samuel Opoku Nti

Nicknamed Zico, Samuel Opoku Nti was a household name in Ghana football in the 1980s. After winning the AFCON with Ghana, he also starred as Kotoko won the Champions League a year later.

After a brief stint in Europe, Opoku Nti retired in 1992. He has since been involved in football management and is the immediate past CEO of Asante Kotoko.

Opoku Afriyie

Opoku Afriyie, also known as Bayie, was one of Ghana’s leading strikers during AFCON 1982 and came on in the second half in the final.