Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele and his partner Maha Ayew are celebrating 35 years as husband and wife.

Maha, who is of Lebanese nationality, became the wife of the ex-footballer when they got married in 1987.

She has since been by his side all these years, with the couple blessed with three children – Andre, Jordan and Imani.

Abedi met Maha in France during his playing days and the pair immediately fell in love, dating for a while before tying the knot.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the couple celebrated the incredible milestone of 35 years of being happily married.

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 57-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also part of the Black Stars side that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and captained the team to the final of the 1992 edition as well.

Abedi’s immense talent saw him emerge as African Footballer of the Year three times during his time with Marseille.

Meanwhile, Maha is currently a shareholder in Nania FC, a club owned by Abedi.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

