Abedi Pele Ayew was one of the young football talents that emerged on the local scene in the 1970s and in 1978 he was voted the best colts footballer in Ghana.

Similar to how most footballers get their breakthrough, Mr. Herbert Adika was the person who saw the need to sign the ‘Maestro’ after impressing in a trial game at colts level.

The former Olympique Marseille attacking midfielder who appeared on GTV Sports + flagship programme ‘Time With the Captains’ couldn’t back his tears after Mr. Aditah the manager who unearthed him as a footballer was surprisingly introduced on the show and narrated how he discovered the Ghanaian football icon.

Subsequently, he paid tribute to Mr, Adika and all the people that helped him to enjoy a successful football career.

Abedi Pele was the first player to win the African Footballer of the Year on three consecutive occasions- 1991, 1992 and 1993.

He was also the first Ghanaian player to win the UEFA Champions League in 1993 with French giants Olympique Marseille and internationally, he had won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992

Watch Abedi Pele's reunion with his former manager below: