Abedi Pele never flopped in a single match – Kwabena Yeboah

Mr. Yeboah, who doubles as the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), said on Starr Chat on Starr FM, hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah.

“Apart from Mohammed Polo, I haven’t seen any player like Abedi Pele in this country. I never saw him flop in a single match,” he said.

“And he was the reason I developed love for colts football. Even as a young boy, I used to follow him all over the place.

“Those days we had the first division, second division and colts and Abedi Pele was the reason I was going to the stadium at 9am. I just go there to watch him play.”

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 56-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also a member of the Ghana side that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982, later becoming the captain of the Black Stars.