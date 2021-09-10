‘Abedi Pele only behind Pele and Maradona when it comes to GOAT debate’ – A Plus

The 56-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Pulse Ghana

He also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982, while becoming the first player to emerge African Footballer of the Year three times.

In a Facebook post, A Plus said only Pele and Maradona are ahead of Abedi, while adding that Ghana legend Mohammed Polo was also a better player than Lionel Messi.

“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi,” A Plus wrote, accompanied by an old photo of Polo.

“The only reason why you'll argue is because the Gama films set up by Kwame Nkrumah to keep records of great Ghanaians and events was sold for 1 dollar. Tapes containing our history and movies were thrown out to be destroyed by rain and sun.