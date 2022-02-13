Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Glass was berated by fans after a 2-1 defeat in the Scottish Cup to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dons sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership and are yet to win in the league this year.

"Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass," the club said in a statement.

"The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club's interim coaching team will be communicated shortly."

Glass replaced Derek McInnes, who had been at the helm for eight years, last March, returning to the club where he made more than 100 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1998.