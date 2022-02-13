RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen on Sunday

Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen on Sunday Creator: Alex Menendez
Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen on Sunday Creator: Alex Menendez

Aberdeen sacked manager Stephen Glass on Sunday after less than a year in the job.

Recommended articles

Glass was berated by fans after a 2-1 defeat in the Scottish Cup to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dons sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership and are yet to win in the league this year.

"Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass," the club said in a statement.

"The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club's interim coaching team will be communicated shortly."

Glass replaced Derek McInnes, who had been at the helm for eight years, last March, returning to the club where he made more than 100 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1998.

After leading Aberdeen to a fourth-placed finish last year, the 45-year-old has struggled for results this season with early exits in the League Cup and Europa Conference League exacerbating their poor league form.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy