Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports

There are fresh reports that the alleged proposed sale of £2billion-worth Chelsea football club by Roman Abramovich is untrue.

The UK Mirror reports that the claims for the proposed sale have been denied by a source in the club.

Mirror Sport reports that a club source said that nothing has changed at Stamford Bridge, and that the club is not up for sale at the present time.

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly shown interest in Chelsea earlier in 2018 amid claims that Russian billionaire, Abramovich was ready to sell.

The Business section of the Sunday Times reported that Abramovich is looking at selling the club after hiring the same US specialist who helped broker the sale of 13 per cent of Manchester City to Chinese investors in 2015.