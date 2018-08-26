Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Abramovich puts £2Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale


Abramovich Russian billionaire puts £2Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale

Abramovich has reportedly hired the services of a New York bank, Raine Group to aid the selling of the English football club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abramovich puts £2Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale play

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich seen here celebrating Chelsea's title win in May 2017 has decided to sell off the club.

(AFP)

£2billion-worth Chelsea Football Club has been reportedly put up for sale by Russian owner and billionaire, Roman Abramovich.

According to Daily Mail, Abramovich has hired the services of a New York bank, Raine Group to aid the selling of the English football club.

The Sunday Times reported that Raine Group valued Chelsea FC at a staggering £2billion after the bank's services were employed by Abramovich.

ALSO READ: Chelsea not title contenders despite super start for Sarri

It was further reported that Chelsea management has engaged their advisors ahead of the sell-off.

Chelsea's advisors helped another English Football club, Manchester City, sell a 13 percent stake in the club to China Media Capital for £265m in 2015.

Guiding Chelsea to last season's FA Cup was not enough to prevent the club ending Antonio Conte's contract prematurely with one year to run play

Guiding Chelsea to last season's FA Cup was not enough to prevent the club ending Antonio Conte's contract prematurely with one year to run

(AFP)

 

Modalities of club's sale unsure

According to Daily Mail, the modalities of Chelsea FC's sale is yet to be disclosed or clear to anyone.

It further reports that it is unclear whether the newly employed advisors would look for new owners to buy off Chelsea or to sell a stake in the club to interested organisations.

Chelsea's new manager the chain-smoking former banker Maurizio Sarri says it will take time to make changes to the team's playing style but he will keep all the good things predecessor Antonio Conte introduced play

Chelsea's new manager the chain-smoking former banker Maurizio Sarri says it will take time to make changes to the team's playing style but he will keep all the good things predecessor Antonio Conte introduced

(AFP)

Abramovich bought Chelsea FC in 2003 for £140m but has taken the club to various heights - winning 15 trophies in 15 years.

ALSO READ: Profile of new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri

The football club enjoyed a long spell of success since Abramovich's complete takeover in 2003.

Victor Moses play

Victor Moses with the FA Cup trophy

(Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC became the first London club to the win the Champions League in 2012 and also earned five of their six league titles within the same frame of time.

The move to sell off Chelsea or stake in the football club is coming at a critical time when the wealth of clubs such as Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain is considered overwhelming.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Football: Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan Football Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan
Football: Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga Football Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga
Football: Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management Football Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management
Football: Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Football: Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
6 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
7 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
8 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
9 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Related Articles

Football Chelsea not title contenders despite super start for Sarri
Profile All you need to know about Chelsea's new boss, Maurizio Sarri
Football Hazard and Courtois futures in board's hands, says Sarri
Football Conte to sue Chelsea over delayed sacking -- reports
Football Hazard and Courtois futures in board's hands says Sarri
Football Hazard and Courtois futures in board's hands says Sarri
Football Chelsea's Sarri eager to face Premier League's top bosses
Football Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager
Football Sarri the latest through Chelsea's revolving managerial door

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Karius arrived in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas on loan from Liverpool
Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas to overcome Champions League torment
Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Kylian Mbappe is congratulated by Edinson Cavani, while Neymar joins in the goal celebrations in PSG's 3-1 win over Angers
Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Griezmann grabbed the winner as an uncovincing Atletico Madrid edged out Ray Vallecano
Football Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season