The Ghanaian midfielder played 83 minutes for the Red ones before he was replaced by Burkina Faso teenager, Ibrahim Bance.

The away side took the lead in the 34th minutes courtesy of a strike from midfielder Rasmus Alm.

Mohammed and his team-mates came back stronger in the second and got a 53rd minute equaliser through attacking midfielder Alexander Farnerud.

But defender Rami Kaib had other ideas as he poked home the winner in the 56th minute for Elsfborg.

The defeat means Helsinborg have dropped to 10th spot on 30 points on the league table.

Abubakari Mohammed has netted once for Helsinborg in 25 appearances in the Swedish Premier League.