AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

The new kit is going to be worn by the men's, women's and youth teams in their respective competitions.

According to the club's official website, the new Third kit is made for those who stand out and never hold back.

Milan's third kit was inspired by the city of Milan, the Rossoneri blend brilliant football and effortless style together like no other team.

AC Milan

The new olive-green jersey features a tonal graphic of the flag of Milan and features a unique monochromatic version of the AC Milan club crest.

The jersey integrates subtle yellow accents and finishes to compliment the inherent Milanese style.

Speaking on the new release, AC Milan's Chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig was quoted to have said: "We are truly excited to release our Third kit today, which, thanks to the fantastic work of our partner PUMA, combines our heritage and our innovative spirit."

"By reinterpreting some of the city’s symbols in a modern style, we believe we have been able to create a unique product, which can be worn both on and off the football pitch." via club's official website.

PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel Marco Mueller also commented: "Milan is an immensely proud city steeped in culture and style. We wanted to do something very different and unique with the new Third jersey by utilizing a new trend driven color to match the forward-thinking fashion of Milan,"

"Another key aspect of the kit is the integration of the flag of Milan that has been placed in the center of the jersey as a tonal graphic to honor the passion and pride of the Milanese people."

AC Milan

AC Milan

The new Third kit embraces the strategic direction undertaken by AC Milan and PUMA, with the two brands utilizing the style, fashion and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch fashionable products that tap into the unique Milanese style.

A direction that transpires from the official photoshoot of the campaign, which features local Milanese talent, creatives and players from the AC Milan men’s and women’s teams as part of a stylish and elegant ensemble.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The Authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made.