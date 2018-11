news

AC Milan's Argentinian international midfielder Lucas Biglia has been ruled out for four months after undergoing surgery on a calf muscle injury, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

Biglia picked up the injury in training a week ago.

Gennaro Gattuso's team host champions Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

The 32-year-old underwent successful surgery in Finland on Thursday, the club said, adding that "full healing will take four months".