Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football AC Milan's Strinic gets all clear after heart scare

Croatian international defender Ivan Strinic has been given the all clear to return to training after being diagnosed with a heart condition, his Serie A club AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Heart scare: Croatia defender Ivan Strinic in action in the World Cup final play

Heart scare: Croatia defender Ivan Strinic in action in the World Cup final

(AFP/File)

Croatian international defender Ivan Strinic has been given the all clear to return to training after being diagnosed with a heart condition, his Serie A club AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

The 31-year-old -- a key member of the Croatian team that reached the World Cup final this summer -- signed a three-year deal with Milan in July but has not yet played for the club.

A routine check-up last August discovered the former Napoli and Sampdoria player was suffering from a heart condition and would need to take a break.

But the club said that the player had been given the green light after undergoing a series of medical tests at the Cardiology Clinic in Padua this week.

The player was diagnosed as having an "athlete's heart," which is not a dangerous condition, the club said.

Strinic, who has won 49 caps for Croatia in a nine-year international career, will return to training on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Future bright for England as youngsters beat USA on Rooney farewell Football Future bright for England as youngsters beat USA on Rooney farewell
Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty
Football: Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj strikes twice to keep hopes alive Football Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj strikes twice to keep hopes alive
Football: New-look Germany ease past Russia in friendly Football New-look Germany ease past Russia in friendly
Football: Republic held by rivals Northern Ireland in feisty friendly Football Republic held by rivals Northern Ireland in feisty friendly
Football: Deschamps wary of resurgent Dutch and dynamo De Jong Football Deschamps wary of resurgent Dutch and dynamo De Jong

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar has taken Everton's Richarlison under his wing
Football Neymar ready to act as mentor to Richarlison
The Liverpool team, pictured May 2018, hold a tribute to Sean Cox
Football Roma donate 150,000 euros to Liverpool assault victim Sean Cox
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel grew up idolising Wales manager Ryan Giggs
Football Schmeichel ready to ruin 'idol' Giggs' Nations League bid
La Liga president Javier Tebas has called for Paris Saint-Germain to be banned from the Champions League for one year over breaches of financial fair play rules
Football Bar PSG from Champions League over FFP breach - Tebas
X
Advertisement