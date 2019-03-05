The Black Stars and the Black Meteors will face their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23rd March, 2019.

The Black Stars will take on Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while the Black Meteors will come face to face against their Gabonese counterparts in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first duel will be between the Black Meteors and Gabon at 3:00pm, before the Black Stars will do battle with Kenya at 6:00pm

A statement issued by the Ghana Football Association reads: ''With international football focused in Kumasi due to Asante Kotoko's continues involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup, fans in the capital will have the opportunity of enjoying a great soccer fiesta on a single day.''

The Accra Sports Stadium which was recently renovated for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations is in a good condition for this purpose.