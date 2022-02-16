RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah and his wife, Pearl Amofah, are both currently serving in the United States army.

The couple recently shared a lovely photo of themselves in their military uniforms while sitting in a car.

Adu Amofah played for Kotoko in the mid-2000s and was a regular during his time with the Kumasi-based club.

The 34-year-old went on to play in Denmark and Israel before returning to the Ghana Premier League in the 2011/12 season.

He played for a brief period for Liberty Professionals and went abroad again to play for Thailand side Phatthalung.

Adu Amofah last played for Sitra Club in the Bahraini league before officially retiring from football in 2014.

Despite never playing for the Black Stars, the striker lined up for Ghana's U-20 and U-23 national teams.

Seven years after hanging his boots, the ex-footballer was enlisted into the US Army, where he currently serves alongside his wife.

Emmanuel Ayamga

