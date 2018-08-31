The Dormaa lads suffered a six goal defeat in what is the worst by a Ghanaian side.
Raja Casablanca scored four goals in the first half, before they added two more to hammer the Ghanaian champions 6-0 on Wednesday in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Heaviest defeats by Ghanaian clubs before Aduana Stars shattered it:
READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien
2015
Esperance de Tunis edged out Hearts of Oak 4-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup tie
2006.
Al Ahly defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 4-0 in the group stage of the CAF Champions League in Cairo. This is the worst defeat suffered by the Porcupine Warriors.
READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward
2006
St. Georges walloped Hearts of Oak 4-0 in the final elimination stage of the 2006 CAF Champions League in Ethiopia.
2001
Etoile Du Congo went on rampage as they handed Accra Hearts of Oak a bizarre defence of their CAF Champions League title with a 5-1 defeat. It was the first time that Hearts of Oak lost in Africa by a four goal margin.