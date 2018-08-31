news

Aduana Stars’ 6-0 loss against Raja Casablanca of Morocco is the heaviest defeat suffered by a Ghanaian club in Africa Club competition.

Raja Casablanca scored four goals in the first half, before they added two more to hammer the Ghanaian champions 6-0 on Wednesday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Heaviest defeats by Ghanaian clubs before Aduana Stars shattered it:

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

2015

Esperance de Tunis edged out Hearts of Oak 4-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup tie

2006.

Al Ahly defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 4-0 in the group stage of the CAF Champions League in Cairo. This is the worst defeat suffered by the Porcupine Warriors.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward



2006

St. Georges walloped Hearts of Oak 4-0 in the final elimination stage of the 2006 CAF Champions League in Ethiopia.

2001

Etoile Du Congo went on rampage as they handed Accra Hearts of Oak a bizarre defence of their CAF Champions League title with a 5-1 defeat. It was the first time that Hearts of Oak lost in Africa by a four goal margin.