Aduana Stars have conceded defeat ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup tie with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

The Dormaa lads hopes of progressing to the quarter finals were dashed by Asec Mimosas who handed them a 0-2 defeat three weeks ago.

“Team spirit is very down because of the defeat we suffered against Asec Mimosas at home. Moreover, there is nothing to play for, since we can’t progress to the quarter final stage,” Evans Oppong ‘Maestro’.

Aduana Stars are on three points, while Raja Casablanca on eight point would have to win to confirm their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, head coach for the Aduana Stars, Kenichi Yatsuhashi will leave the club after their CAF Confederation Cup game against RaJa Casablanca.