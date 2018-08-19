Pulse.com.gh logo
Aduana Stars eliminated after losing to ASEC Mimosas


Aduana Stars hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup have ended after they lost 2-0 to ASEC Mimosas

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup have ended after they surprisingly lost 2-0 to ASEC Mimosas in Dormaa on Sunday.

With AS Vita defeating Raja Casablanca in a simultaneous Group A match, the results leave the DRC side at the top with 10 points, the Moroccans are second with eight points, and ASEC have moved up to third with six points.

The Ghanaians drop to the foot of the table with four points and have no mathematical chance of progressing.

ASEC enjoyed the early dominance in the match, but had to wait until just past the midway point of the first half to claim the lead on the score sheet, with Gbagnon Anicet Badie netting from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Eleven minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage, with Braciano Ta Bi netting from a well-worked move to ensure ASEC went into half time with a two-goal lead.

Stars come out aggressively in the second half and pushed hard to try and get back in the game, with half-time substitute Oba Ukama Ulitch playing a strong role.

Yet the Ghanaian side was unable to find a way back into the game and have been mathematically eliminated from quarterfinal contention.

Group A will wrap up with two matches on August 29: ASEC will be at home to Vita in Abdijan, while Stars will head to Morocco to face Raja Casablanca.

