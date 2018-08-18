Pulse.com.gh logo
Aduana Stars eye Asec Mimosas scalp


CAF Confederation Cup

The Dormaa based side will face Asec Mimosas in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

  • Published:
Aduana Stars miss four key players ahead of Asec clash play Aduana Stars eye Asec Mimosas scalp

Aduana Stars have aimed at Asec Mimosas downfall, when they face the Ivorian giants on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars need a win to keep their dreams of qualifying for the quarter finals of the competition alive ahead of their last game against Raja Casablanca in Morocco.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cup

Aduana Stars are on four points and ASEC are lying at the bottom of the table with three points- their only win came against the Dormaa based side in Abidjan.

The PRO of Aduana Stars believes his side could have picked up a point in that game, if they had not been sluggish in front of goal.

“We played so well in Abidjan, created several goal scoring opportunities, but the players fluffed all of them, leaving us with a goal down. It was a game that I will never forget,” Evans Oppong ‘Maestro’ told Pulse Ghana Sports.

Aduana Stars will be missing the services of three key players in their game against ASEC Mimosas. Skipper of the team Yahaya Mohammed and midfielder Justice Anane are out of this tie due to accumulated yellow cards, whereas Zakaria Mumuni, the most creative player in the team has joined a club in Slovenia.

READ MORE: FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball- Sepp Blatter

Elsewhere in group A, AS Vita will host leaders Raja Casablanca in DR Congo. The Moroccan giants have 8 points, while, the Congolese side are on 7 points, making the group open.

